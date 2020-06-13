/
/
shippensburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:53 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Shippensburg, PA📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
133 Units Available
The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln, Shippensburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$399
300 sqft
The best student living option in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Our friendly community is the perfect place for college students to kick back and relax between classes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
129 W. Burd St.
129 West Burd Street, Shippensburg, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
129 W. Burd St. - 129 W. Burd St. Available 07/15/20 129 W. Burd St. - $1750/mo (inc w/s/t/HEAT) - Half duplex with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Owner pays w/s/t and oil heat. Owner does lawn care and snow removal. No Pets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 N. Penn St.
38 North Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
38 N. Penn St. Available 06/15/20 38 1/2 N Penn St - 2 Bedroom - $750/mo, inc w/s/t min - Available June 15 - Newly renovated! 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in town. Owner pays min water, sewer and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Shippensburg
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x
20 Britton Road, Cumberland County, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Raider House Apartments formerly known as Britton Court is newly owned and operated, its new renovated modern designed apartments are offered at the most affordable pricing.
Results within 5 miles of Shippensburg
1 of 11
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6249 Mountain View Dr
6249 Mountain View Drive, Franklin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
6249 Mountain View Drive, Chambersburg - $1050/mo (inc lawn mowing and snow removal) - 3BR/1.5BA 2-story half-duplex with a 1-car garage. Electric heat pump and central AC. Lots of parking. Rear yard.
Results within 10 miles of Shippensburg
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
166 Mont Alto Road
166 Mont Alto Rd, Fayetteville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2-story Townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. $750 per month plus utilities. Newly carpeted floors upstairs, New vinyl plank flooring in living room. Quiet neighborhood setting. Electric heat.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
439 RAMSEY AVE #C
439 Ramsey Ave, Chambersburg, PA
Studio
$535
Property has 8 separate main level units available in sizes 376 SF to 1037 SF suitable for a variety of uses. Some units may be combined for larger space. Units have either gas or electric heat all metered separately.
1 of 1
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
40 EDGELEA DRIVE
40 Edgelea Drive, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
Very clean rancher in North End location. First month's rent and security deposit required for move in. Initial payment must be by Cashier's check or money order. Subsequent payments may be by personal check. NO PETS Maximum occupancy four persons.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Shippensburg, the median rent is $582 for a studio, $698 for a 1-bedroom, $896 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,155 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Shippensburg, check out our monthly Shippensburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Shippensburg area include Harrisburg Area Community College, Hood College, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, and McDaniel College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shippensburg from include Frederick, Harrisburg, Hagerstown, Hanover, and Westminster.