423 OLD ELM STREET.
Home
/
Conshohocken, PA
/
423 OLD ELM STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

423 OLD ELM STREET

423 Old Elm Street · (215) 646-2900
Location

423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street. This Home Is Just Minutes Away From All The Best Conshohocken Has To Offer! Within Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Including The Conshohocken Train Station For Easy Commuting To Center City. Plus Short Walk To All The Top Bars & Restaurants Located On "Restaurant Row" AKA Fayette Street. Along With Mary Wood Park, Sutcliff Park, Bike Trail, & More. 4 Levels (From The Top To Bottom) - 4 or 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Designated Driveway Parking Spaces. 3rd Floor - The Top Floor of The House Which Includes The Loft Bedroom (Bedroom #3) With Large Semi Walk-in Closet, Vaulted Ceilings & Tons of Attic Storage Space. 2nd Floor - Below The Loft Is The Upstairs Bedroom Layout Containing The Master Bedroom With On Suite Master Bathroom, Open Hallway With Spacious Closet, Bedroom #2, A Full Hall Bath, & Laundry Area Which Includes Full Washer & Dryer. 1st Floor - This is The Main Entrance of The House With The 2-Car Driveway Located Out Front. The Main Floor Is An Open Design With A Tile Entrance Pad, A Spacious Coat Closet, A Gas Fireplace Located in The Living Room Followed By The Dining Room Which Both Include Bamboo Hardwood Flooring. Completing The Main Floor is The Powder Room & Eat-in Kitchen With A Large Island Countertop, Under The Counter Lighting With Dimmers & Paddle Fans Throughout. Off The Kitchen Is A Large Deck With Stairs Down To The Patio & Backyard. Basement - This is A Fully Finished Basement That Could Be Used As A 4th Bedroom, Office Area, Family Room, Play Room, Additional Living Space, & Could Be Used For All Your Storage Needs. The Finished Basement Has A Full Bath, 3 Huge Closets, A Utility Room With Storage Space, & A Walk Out Patio To The Backyard. Home is Located Within The Award-Winning Colonial School District. Easy Access To All Major Highways Including 76, 476, 276, 422, & 202. It Has All The Most Efficient & Affordable Appliances With Gas Heat, Gas Hot Water, & Central A/C. Pets Allowed On A Case By Case Basis. Property is Available For Move-In Date: September 1st 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 423 OLD ELM STREET have any available units?
423 OLD ELM STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 OLD ELM STREET have?
Some of 423 OLD ELM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 OLD ELM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
423 OLD ELM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 OLD ELM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 OLD ELM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 423 OLD ELM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 423 OLD ELM STREET does offer parking.
Does 423 OLD ELM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 OLD ELM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 OLD ELM STREET have a pool?
No, 423 OLD ELM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 423 OLD ELM STREET have accessible units?
No, 423 OLD ELM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 423 OLD ELM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 OLD ELM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 OLD ELM STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 423 OLD ELM STREET has units with air conditioning.

