423 OLD ELM STREET.

You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street. This Home Is Just Minutes Away From All The Best Conshohocken Has To Offer! Within Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Including The Conshohocken Train Station For Easy Commuting To Center City. Plus Short Walk To All The Top Bars & Restaurants Located On "Restaurant Row" AKA Fayette Street. Along With Mary Wood Park, Sutcliff Park, Bike Trail, & More. 4 Levels (From The Top To Bottom) - 4 or 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Designated Driveway Parking Spaces. 3rd Floor - The Top Floor of The House Which Includes The Loft Bedroom (Bedroom #3) With Large Semi Walk-in Closet, Vaulted Ceilings & Tons of Attic Storage Space. 2nd Floor - Below The Loft Is The Upstairs Bedroom Layout Containing The Master Bedroom With On Suite Master Bathroom, Open Hallway With Spacious Closet, Bedroom #2, A Full Hall Bath, & Laundry Area Which Includes Full Washer & Dryer. 1st Floor - This is The Main Entrance of The House With The 2-Car Driveway Located Out Front. The Main Floor Is An Open Design With A Tile Entrance Pad, A Spacious Coat Closet, A Gas Fireplace Located in The Living Room Followed By The Dining Room Which Both Include Bamboo Hardwood Flooring. Completing The Main Floor is The Powder Room & Eat-in Kitchen With A Large Island Countertop, Under The Counter Lighting With Dimmers & Paddle Fans Throughout. Off The Kitchen Is A Large Deck With Stairs Down To The Patio & Backyard. Basement - This is A Fully Finished Basement That Could Be Used As A 4th Bedroom, Office Area, Family Room, Play Room, Additional Living Space, & Could Be Used For All Your Storage Needs. The Finished Basement Has A Full Bath, 3 Huge Closets, A Utility Room With Storage Space, & A Walk Out Patio To The Backyard. Home is Located Within The Award-Winning Colonial School District. Easy Access To All Major Highways Including 76, 476, 276, 422, & 202. It Has All The Most Efficient & Affordable Appliances With Gas Heat, Gas Hot Water, & Central A/C. Pets Allowed On A Case By Case Basis. Property is Available For Move-In Date: September 1st 2020