411 Spring Mill Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Conshohocken is a must see! The first floor is perfect for entertaining. It comes complete with exposed brick, open eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, an island workspace, granite countertop and exit to spacious deck overlooking the fenced rear yard. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms a full bathroom with a washer/dryer. The 3rd floor boast another spacious, light filled bedroom with built-in storage and roomy closet as well as another full bath. Enjoy the convenience of off-street parking and plenty of storage space in this stellar Conshohocken location that is walking distance to the trail, local hotspots, and public transportation!! Pets are reviewed on a case by case scenario.



