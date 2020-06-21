All apartments in Conshohocken
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

411 Spring Mill Avenue

411 Spring Mill Avenue · (610) 864-7050
Location

411 Spring Mill Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 411 Spring Mill Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
411 Spring Mill Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Conshohocken is a must see! The first floor is perfect for entertaining. It comes complete with exposed brick, open eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, an island workspace, granite countertop and exit to spacious deck overlooking the fenced rear yard. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms a full bathroom with a washer/dryer. The 3rd floor boast another spacious, light filled bedroom with built-in storage and roomy closet as well as another full bath. Enjoy the convenience of off-street parking and plenty of storage space in this stellar Conshohocken location that is walking distance to the trail, local hotspots, and public transportation!! Pets are reviewed on a case by case scenario.

(RLNE5834202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Spring Mill Avenue have any available units?
411 Spring Mill Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Spring Mill Avenue have?
Some of 411 Spring Mill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Spring Mill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 Spring Mill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Spring Mill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Spring Mill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 411 Spring Mill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 411 Spring Mill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 411 Spring Mill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Spring Mill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Spring Mill Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 Spring Mill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 Spring Mill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 Spring Mill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Spring Mill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Spring Mill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Spring Mill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Spring Mill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
