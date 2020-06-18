All apartments in Conshohocken
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

234 E 10th Ave

234 East 10th Avenue · (610) 864-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 East 10th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 234 E 10th Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down. Walk in to the large living room and open to dining room. Original hardwood floors, original wood columns, staircase and baseboards giving much original character. The eat in kitchen boasts Stainless Steel appliances, 42" honey maple cabinetry and freshly painted. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with the bonus of a full updated bath with stall shower and exit door to rear yard. Great fenced in rear yard for all your entertaining needs. Along with a shed in the back of yard for additional storage and a small rear patio. Full unfinished basement. The 2nd floor offers 3 well proportioned bedrooms with great natural light. A new full hall bath to complete this floor. The Master bedroom has a bay style window and is warm and welcoming. Conshohocken is known for its fantastic location close to train, restaurants, shopping districts, and parks. All this located in the Colonial School District.

(RLNE5686679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 E 10th Ave have any available units?
234 E 10th Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 E 10th Ave have?
Some of 234 E 10th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 E 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 E 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 E 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 E 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 234 E 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 234 E 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 234 E 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 E 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 E 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 234 E 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 E 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 E 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 E 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 E 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 E 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 E 10th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
