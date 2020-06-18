Amenities

234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down. Walk in to the large living room and open to dining room. Original hardwood floors, original wood columns, staircase and baseboards giving much original character. The eat in kitchen boasts Stainless Steel appliances, 42" honey maple cabinetry and freshly painted. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with the bonus of a full updated bath with stall shower and exit door to rear yard. Great fenced in rear yard for all your entertaining needs. Along with a shed in the back of yard for additional storage and a small rear patio. Full unfinished basement. The 2nd floor offers 3 well proportioned bedrooms with great natural light. A new full hall bath to complete this floor. The Master bedroom has a bay style window and is warm and welcoming. Conshohocken is known for its fantastic location close to train, restaurants, shopping districts, and parks. All this located in the Colonial School District.



(RLNE5686679)