Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2

1220 Fayette St · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Amenities

parking
extra storage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spring has sprung and we have a breath of fresh air for rent, available now. This 2nd and 3rd floor unit is accessed via the side door entrance which goes directly to the second floor. This building is well maintained with newer carpet and paint. Long time tenants prove just how well maintained it actually is. Tenants are happy living here. The 2nd floor boasts huge living room, 2 generously sized bedrooms, a hall bath, galley style kitchen with an additional breakfast room for table and chairs plus built in pantry and a refrigerator. The 3rd floor loft style bedroom is accessed by a door in the kitchen. The size of this room is a pleasant surprise and wonderful space for a huge master bedroom or another living space or office OR all of the above. From the rear of the building, access the common area basement where you will find shared laundry, and additional storage. This property is surrounded by a lovely grass filled yard. This is a neat package nestled in the heart of the upper avenues, with street and off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 have any available units?
1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conshohocken, PA.
What amenities does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 have?
Some of 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2's amenities include parking, extra storage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 does offer parking.
Does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 have a pool?
No, 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 have accessible units?
No, 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
