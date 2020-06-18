1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2

Amenities

parking extra storage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spring has sprung and we have a breath of fresh air for rent, available now. This 2nd and 3rd floor unit is accessed via the side door entrance which goes directly to the second floor. This building is well maintained with newer carpet and paint. Long time tenants prove just how well maintained it actually is. Tenants are happy living here. The 2nd floor boasts huge living room, 2 generously sized bedrooms, a hall bath, galley style kitchen with an additional breakfast room for table and chairs plus built in pantry and a refrigerator. The 3rd floor loft style bedroom is accessed by a door in the kitchen. The size of this room is a pleasant surprise and wonderful space for a huge master bedroom or another living space or office OR all of the above. From the rear of the building, access the common area basement where you will find shared laundry, and additional storage. This property is surrounded by a lovely grass filled yard. This is a neat package nestled in the heart of the upper avenues, with street and off street parking.