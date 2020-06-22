Rent Calculator
Home
/
Collegeville, PA
/
480 E MAIN STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
480 E MAIN STREET
480 E Main St
·
No Longer Available
Location
480 E Main St, Collegeville, PA 19426
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice two bedroom apartment conveniently located to Ursinus college, fine dining, entertainment, and major commuting routes. Available July 1, 2020. Interior photos to be uploaded shortly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 480 E MAIN STREET have any available units?
480 E MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Collegeville, PA
.
What amenities does 480 E MAIN STREET have?
Some of 480 E MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 480 E MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
480 E MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 E MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 480 E MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Collegeville
.
Does 480 E MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 480 E MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 480 E MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 E MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 E MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 480 E MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 480 E MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 480 E MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 480 E MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 E MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 E MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 E MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
