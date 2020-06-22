All apartments in Collegeville
480 E MAIN STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

480 E MAIN STREET

480 E Main St · No Longer Available
Location

480 E Main St, Collegeville, PA 19426

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Nice two bedroom apartment conveniently located to Ursinus college, fine dining, entertainment, and major commuting routes. Available July 1, 2020. Interior photos to be uploaded shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

