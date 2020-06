Amenities

Attention Widener Students!!

Large 3 bedroom 1 bath home available on June 1st, 2020 just blocks from campus! Wall to wall carpeting and fresh paint. Full finished basement that could be used as another bedroom!! washer and dryer in unit. Small yard in the back. All applicants (co-signers) must submit $25 application fee and complete a criminal background check. Please text Amanda for showing info