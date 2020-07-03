Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Less than a year old! This large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Reserve at Providence Crossing. Over 2300 square feet with a 2 car garage and beautiful stone exterior. The large open floor plan is adorned with hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The beautiful kitchen with abundant cabinets and granite counters is sure to please any chef! A gas cooktop, all GE stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave convection/wall oven combo. Off the kitchen is an eating area and sunroom. The living room has a gas corner fireplace and tons of natural light. The first floor has a half bath and hall closet. Head upstairs and on your way to the master bedroom you will pass the laundry room. The master has a tray ceiling, large seating area, HUGE walk in closet, linen closet. The master bathroom has two vanities, stall shower and soaking tub. The other two bedrooms both have walk in closets. The hall bath has dual vanity with a tub/shower combo. The basement is perfect for all your storage needs.Located within the highly regarded Spring-Ford School District, an array of fantastic shopping and restaurants, and less than a mile from Rt. 29 and U.S. 422, this location cannot be beat.