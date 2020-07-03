All apartments in Chester County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

504 DEAN

504 Dean Dr · No Longer Available
Location

504 Dean Dr, Chester County, PA 19355

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Less than a year old! This large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Reserve at Providence Crossing. Over 2300 square feet with a 2 car garage and beautiful stone exterior. The large open floor plan is adorned with hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The beautiful kitchen with abundant cabinets and granite counters is sure to please any chef! A gas cooktop, all GE stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave convection/wall oven combo. Off the kitchen is an eating area and sunroom. The living room has a gas corner fireplace and tons of natural light. The first floor has a half bath and hall closet. Head upstairs and on your way to the master bedroom you will pass the laundry room. The master has a tray ceiling, large seating area, HUGE walk in closet, linen closet. The master bathroom has two vanities, stall shower and soaking tub. The other two bedrooms both have walk in closets. The hall bath has dual vanity with a tub/shower combo. The basement is perfect for all your storage needs.Located within the highly regarded Spring-Ford School District, an array of fantastic shopping and restaurants, and less than a mile from Rt. 29 and U.S. 422, this location cannot be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 DEAN have any available units?
504 DEAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester County, PA.
What amenities does 504 DEAN have?
Some of 504 DEAN's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 DEAN currently offering any rent specials?
504 DEAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 DEAN pet-friendly?
No, 504 DEAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 504 DEAN offer parking?
Yes, 504 DEAN offers parking.
Does 504 DEAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 DEAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 DEAN have a pool?
No, 504 DEAN does not have a pool.
Does 504 DEAN have accessible units?
No, 504 DEAN does not have accessible units.
Does 504 DEAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 DEAN has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 DEAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 DEAN does not have units with air conditioning.
