4407 Lobella Ct

This stunning home in Chester Springs offers over 4,000 square feet of living space! The first floor features a lovely foyer along with an enormous living room with wall carpeting, floor to ceiling fireplace and large windows that allow tons of natural light! Just off of the living room is the jaw dropping kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, gas cooktop, dual wall ovens, microwave, and dishwasher), tiled backsplash, granite countertops, kitchen island, hardwood flooring and more! Next to the kitchen is a spacious sunroom with over 10 windows that overlooks the rear yard making it truly the definition of sunroom. The fist floor also features a powder room, family room, and dining room.



The second level features a massive master bedroom with wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closet, and master bathroom. The master bathroom features a his and hers vanities, oversized soaking tub, custom tiled floors, custom showerstall and vaulted ceilings! The second level is also home to three other bedrooms that can each fit a queen mattress comfortably and all feature wall to wall carpeting. There is also a full bathroom located in the hallway providing easy access to all bedrooms.



The basement is unfinished and perfect for storage. The home is equipped with central AC and heating, washer and dryer, a two car garage, large rear yard and sprawling rear deck!



Conveniently located in Chester Springs in the Byers Station subdivision! Easy access to Pottstown Pike, I-76, Rt. 30, Rt. 202, I-276, and much more!



No Pets Allowed



