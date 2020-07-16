All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 4407 Lobella Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, PA
/
4407 Lobella Ct
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:20 PM

4407 Lobella Ct

4407 Lobella Court · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4407 Lobella Court, Chester County, PA 19425

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning home in Chester Springs offers over 4,000 square feet of living space! The first floor features a lovely foyer along with an enormous living room with wall carpeting, floor to ceiling fireplace and large windows that allow tons of natural light! Just off of the living room is the jaw dropping kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, gas cooktop, dual wall ovens, microwave, and dishwasher), tiled backsplash, granite countertops, kitchen island, hardwood flooring and more! Next to the kitchen is a spacious sunroom with over 10 windows that overlooks the rear yard making it truly the definition of sunroom. The fist floor also features a powder room, family room, and dining room.

The second level features a massive master bedroom with wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closet, and master bathroom. The master bathroom features a his and hers vanities, oversized soaking tub, custom tiled floors, custom showerstall and vaulted ceilings! The second level is also home to three other bedrooms that can each fit a queen mattress comfortably and all feature wall to wall carpeting. There is also a full bathroom located in the hallway providing easy access to all bedrooms.

The basement is unfinished and perfect for storage. The home is equipped with central AC and heating, washer and dryer, a two car garage, large rear yard and sprawling rear deck!

Conveniently located in Chester Springs in the Byers Station subdivision! Easy access to Pottstown Pike, I-76, Rt. 30, Rt. 202, I-276, and much more!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-chester-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5696804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 Lobella Ct have any available units?
4407 Lobella Ct has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4407 Lobella Ct have?
Some of 4407 Lobella Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 Lobella Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Lobella Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Lobella Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4407 Lobella Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 4407 Lobella Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4407 Lobella Ct offers parking.
Does 4407 Lobella Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4407 Lobella Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Lobella Ct have a pool?
No, 4407 Lobella Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Lobella Ct have accessible units?
No, 4407 Lobella Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Lobella Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 Lobella Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 Lobella Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4407 Lobella Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4407 Lobella Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203
Spring City, PA 19475
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln
West Chester, PA 19380
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr
Downingtown, PA 19335
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl
Exton, PA 19343
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive
Exton, PA 19341
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln
West Chester, PA 19382
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd
Phoenixville, PA 19460

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA
Kennett Square, PALeola, PACarneys Point, NJChesterbrook, PAClaymont, DEMedia, PAPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester Heights, PAMalvern, PAPottstown, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity