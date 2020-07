Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous town home available immediately! A covered porch welcomes you to this four bedroom and two and half baths with a two car garage! A true open floor plan living in this bright new home with all the bells and whistles with a fabulous gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and a kitchen island that most cooks would dream of! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and a vented hood. The entire first floor has hardwood floors and an open flex space to live the way you desire. A French door lead you to the private courtyard. The main staircase that overlooks the living room with fireplace leads you to the second floor and the very generous main bedroom with a sitting room and large closet and and a spa like main bath. Three other spacious light filled bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room complete this floor. This home is minutes from the Great Valley corporate centers, Rt.202, PA turnpike and regional train stations. Great Valley school district is one of the highest rated school districts in the state. The home is energy star rated!