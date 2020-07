Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible community garden courtyard dog park parking playground pool cats allowed 24hr gym internet access

Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed. Here's your chance to move into a newly renovated apartment with central air conditioning, well-appointed kitchens with silver appliances and new baths. Washers and dryers available in select apartment homes. Bring your pets; your dogs will love our new dog park! You'll love our acres of well-tended lawns, magnificent trees, private gardens and resort-style swimming pools. We've also just completed extensive landscaping and greening initiatives. And of course Bryn Mawr offers much to do. Walking distance from Lancaster Avenue shops, restaurants and SEPTA trains that get you downtown in 25 minutes, we're also ideally located! Call today to schedule your tour.