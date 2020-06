Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Updated 1 bedroom condo in the beautiful Mayflower Square Condominium in Bryn Mawr, going in to a beautiful bright living room with sliding door to patio and courtyard a stunning kitchen with white cabinets granite and newly stainless steel appliance new hardwood floors, an upgraded beautiful bathroom, a great size bedroom, laundry area go back to living room walk out sliding door to a wonderful patio with view of gorgeous court yard.