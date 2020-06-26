383 LAKESIDE ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

Welcome to the lovely Waterford Condo building in desirable Ardmore. This second floor unit features 2 sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms as well as separate living and dining areas. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and carpeting in the bedrooms. The North, South and West facing windows mean your home will always be full of natural light. Walking distance to transportation, grocery stores, and arguably the best shopping area in the region, Suburban Square. See this one before it's gone! Copy & Paste this link for the virtual tour! https://youtu.be/ZFGUlUeivy0