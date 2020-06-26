All apartments in Ardmore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

383 LAKESIDE ROAD

383 Lakeside Road · No Longer Available
Location

383 Lakeside Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
Wynnewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome to the lovely Waterford Condo building in desirable Ardmore. This second floor unit features 2 sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms as well as separate living and dining areas. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and carpeting in the bedrooms. The North, South and West facing windows mean your home will always be full of natural light. Walking distance to transportation, grocery stores, and arguably the best shopping area in the region, Suburban Square. See this one before it's gone! Copy & Paste this link for the virtual tour! https://youtu.be/ZFGUlUeivy0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 LAKESIDE ROAD have any available units?
383 LAKESIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ardmore, PA.
Is 383 LAKESIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
383 LAKESIDE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 LAKESIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 383 LAKESIDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ardmore.
Does 383 LAKESIDE ROAD offer parking?
No, 383 LAKESIDE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 383 LAKESIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 LAKESIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 LAKESIDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 383 LAKESIDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 383 LAKESIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 383 LAKESIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 383 LAKESIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 LAKESIDE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 383 LAKESIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 LAKESIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
