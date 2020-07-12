/
/
/
wynnewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
451 Apartments for rent in Wynnewood, Penn Wynne, PA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
383 LAKESIDE ROAD
383 Lakeside Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1076 sqft
Welcome to the lovely Waterford Condo building in desirable Ardmore. This second floor unit features 2 sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms as well as separate living and dining areas.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Wynnewood
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
17 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
8 Units Available
Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
The apartment homes at Haverford Court Apartments in Philadelphia, PA feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
4 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Morris Park Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
358 E. Spring Avenue
358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1620 sqft
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 n fairview ave
122 North Fairview Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fairview - Property Id: 302172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302172 Property Id 302172 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866043)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6379 Woodbine Ave
6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298 Charming Colonial Revival 6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Description Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home in Historic
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
832 Kenmore Rd
832 Kenmore Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Magnificent 3BD 1.5BR in West Philly w/ Refurbished Deck! - 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Washer dryer hookup Private parking in back! First, last, and security deposit along with successful screening results required to move in! REMA LLC (RLNE5889956)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1334 Montgomery Ave
1334 East Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
1334 Montgomery Ave Available 07/16/20 Renovated Two Bedroom in Narberth - This is a recently updated two bedroom unit on the second floor of a smaller complex. The unit opens to a brand new kitchen with an open living and dining room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Baird Rd
416 Baird Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/19/20 Spacious dormer room/ shared kitchen - Property Id: 126868 NOT an apartment.This is a spacious 3rd floor single occupancy room in our home with private bathroom. No pets, no smoking. Shared kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Ardmore Ave.
127 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bed / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
21 E LANCASTER AVE #2
21 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
515 TWIN OAKS DR
515 Twin Oaks Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch.
1 of 82
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2190 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1168 sqft
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PANarberth, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PAEast Lansdowne, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PA