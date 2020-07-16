Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:47 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA with garages

Emmaus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
523 Minor Street
523 Minor Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
523 Minor Street Available 07/18/20 Car Lovers Dream. Renovated 3 bed home with 16' x 50' Detached Garage - Don't wait, this rare find will not last.
Results within 5 miles of Emmaus
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
8th Ward
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Ancient Oaks
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
4 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
1 Unit Available
West Park
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Victorian Splendor! - This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel - West Park! Close enough to walk to downtown Allentown, the

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5127 Dogwood Trail
5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1956 sqft
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades.

1 of 14

Last updated December 19 at 08:23 PM
1 Unit Available
809 North 17 Street
809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,475
2138 sqft
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower.

1 of 1

Last updated June 4 at 09:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
431 North Church Street
431 N Church St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1255 sqft
3 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room. spacious rental.Back yard and deck. Credit report and references a must. Garage not included but can be rented for additional fees.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Muhlenberg
433 North 22nd Street
433 North 22nd Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Spotless 1st floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, porch, garage parking,washer/dryer and storage in the basement- all located in a great West End neighborhood. Rent includes cold water,sewer,trash and garage parking for one car.
Results within 10 miles of Emmaus
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Trexlertown
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
6028 Valley Forge Dr
6028 Valley Forge Dr, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2248 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Village Townhomes in the Lehigh Valley. This community has much to offer for easy living. You won't be disappointed as you enter the home with warm hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
110 Corona Street
110 Corona Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Extremely well maintained brick colonial on quiet street. Walking distance to Monocacy Park recreation area. 3 bedrooms, modern kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, garage. No smoking or pets!

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1216 Old Gate Road
1216 Old Gate Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1584 sqft
Absolutely beautiful open-concept townhouse in move in condition...

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Midway Manor
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.

1 of 34

Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Breinigsville
1519 Needles Lane
1519 Needles Lane, Breinigsville, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2846 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms in Breinigsville - Spacious and nearly brand new Parkland Home in Beautiful Whispering Farms now available! Formal Living and dining room, large modern kitchen, 2 story family room with fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Trexlertown
7628 Brandywine Circle
7628 Brandywine Circle, Trexlertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1998 sqft
Come see this end unit townhome in trexler Village! Featuring hardwood floors , fireplace in living room, modern kitchen that leads to the back deck, half bath, and 1 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
918 East 5th Street
918 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1760 sqft
Come check out this spacious twin in South Bethlehem ! 2nd Floor Features 3 Bedrooms with carpet. 3rd Floor could be used as 2 bedrooms or 1 big bedroom.Big open living room and dining room. Back yard with patio.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hellertown
1337 Main Street
1337 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1566 sqft
**NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP to BOTTOM** Available NOW for LEASE with a 2-car DETACHED GARAGE. The open feeling as you enter the home is warm & inviting.
City Guide for Emmaus, PA

The name of Emmaus comes from a Greek, Latin and Hebrew word which means "warm spring." The name was founded on the biblical village of Emmaus, which is now located within modern Israel. In 2007 and 2009, Money Magazine listed the borough of Emmaus as being among the top 100 Best Places to Live.

The borough of Emmaus is located in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, United States. It is situated some five miles to the southwest of Allentown, the third largest city in Pennsylvania. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,211. There are several 18th- and 19th-century residences and other properties in Emmaus that were labeled as historic sites by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth preservation laws offer protection in the borough from any commercial or other development. Emmaus has an average summer high temperature in July of 84 degrees and a wintertime low average of 19 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Emmaus, PA

Emmaus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

