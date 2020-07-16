25 Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA with garages
The name of Emmaus comes from a Greek, Latin and Hebrew word which means "warm spring." The name was founded on the biblical village of Emmaus, which is now located within modern Israel. In 2007 and 2009, Money Magazine listed the borough of Emmaus as being among the top 100 Best Places to Live.
The borough of Emmaus is located in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, United States. It is situated some five miles to the southwest of Allentown, the third largest city in Pennsylvania. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,211. There are several 18th- and 19th-century residences and other properties in Emmaus that were labeled as historic sites by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth preservation laws offer protection in the borough from any commercial or other development. Emmaus has an average summer high temperature in July of 84 degrees and a wintertime low average of 19 degrees. See more
Emmaus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.