19 Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA with garage

Breinigsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Trexlertown
9 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
8514 Gateway Road
8514 Gateway Rd, Breinigsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1946 sqft
This delightful home has a unique floor plan w/lovely French window. The 1st floor family/bonus room opens to a back yard patio. Very economical, energy efficient gas heat, hot water & cooking, plus central air.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
1519 Needles Lane
1519 Needles Lane, Breinigsville, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2846 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms in Breinigsville - Spacious and nearly brand new Parkland Home in Beautiful Whispering Farms now available! Formal Living and dining room, large modern kitchen, 2 story family room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ancient Oaks
9 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5155 Dogwood Trail
5155 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1857 sqft
5155 Dogwood Trail Available 07/01/20 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in Parkland School District!.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
231 Snapdragon Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2898 Sequoia Drive
2898 Sequoia Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Immaculate East Penn townhome in Penns West! Featuring an open concept living room and dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors , and family room in finished basement with 1/2 bath! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs , 2 car garage ,

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful townhome in East Penn School District. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite &powder room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1889 Hemming Way
1889 Hemming Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1924 sqft
Beautiful Parkland townhome has everything you want in a rental! Featuring an open and contemporary layout with large rooms drenched with sunlight from over sized windows. Modern kitchen and baths, 3 bedrooms, basement for storage, and 1 car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5127 Dogwood Trail
5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1956 sqft
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3737 Trexler Boulevard
3737 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2546 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated home overlooking Allentown Municipal Golf Course. The views are amazing! This home offers a flexible floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, two fireplaces and so much more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dorneyville
1 Unit Available
3712 Crest View Drive
3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Trexler Park
1 Unit Available
3830 Trexler Boulevard
3830 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1604 sqft
Super setting for this Parkland ranch home, with covered rear porch, overlooking the 14th fairway of Allentown Municipal Golf Course. This three bedroom home offers hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Alton Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Moravian Ave
2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1004 sqft
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown. Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment. **Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist.

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
809 North 17 Street
809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,475
2138 sqft
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Breinigsville, PA

Breinigsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

