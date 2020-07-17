Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

361 SE Carroll St. Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on Quiet Street - 361 SE Carroll St., Winston



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. 1232 sft. Built 2000. Located on quiet street, walking distance to community park. Fully fenced front and back yard. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and laundry hook ups. Electric cadet heat. No utilities included. Pets ok upon approval and with additional deposit.



No smoking or vaping in any of our units. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance is required for all of our properties. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY OR CREDIT ISSUES. Available date is an APPROXIMATE date, move in date is not guaranteed.



$50 pet rent per animal



Available ~ 8/07/20 (availability date is only an estimated date)



Rent: $1250.00

Deposit: $1750.00

Screening Fee: $45.00 (per applicant)



Please visit our website at www.cpm4rent.com



(RLNE4310972)