Winston, OR
361 SE Carroll St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

361 SE Carroll St.

361 Southeast Carroll Street · (541) 672-3434
Location

361 Southeast Carroll Street, Winston, OR 97496

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 361 SE Carroll St. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
361 SE Carroll St. Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on Quiet Street - 361 SE Carroll St., Winston

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. 1232 sft. Built 2000. Located on quiet street, walking distance to community park. Fully fenced front and back yard. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and laundry hook ups. Electric cadet heat. No utilities included. Pets ok upon approval and with additional deposit.

No smoking or vaping in any of our units. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance is required for all of our properties. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY OR CREDIT ISSUES. Available date is an APPROXIMATE date, move in date is not guaranteed.

$50 pet rent per animal

Available ~ 8/07/20 (availability date is only an estimated date)

Rent: $1250.00
Deposit: $1750.00
Screening Fee: $45.00 (per applicant)

Please visit our website at www.cpm4rent.com

(RLNE4310972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 SE Carroll St. have any available units?
361 SE Carroll St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 361 SE Carroll St. have?
Some of 361 SE Carroll St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 SE Carroll St. currently offering any rent specials?
361 SE Carroll St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 SE Carroll St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 SE Carroll St. is pet friendly.
Does 361 SE Carroll St. offer parking?
No, 361 SE Carroll St. does not offer parking.
Does 361 SE Carroll St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 SE Carroll St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 SE Carroll St. have a pool?
No, 361 SE Carroll St. does not have a pool.
Does 361 SE Carroll St. have accessible units?
No, 361 SE Carroll St. does not have accessible units.
Does 361 SE Carroll St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 SE Carroll St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 361 SE Carroll St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 SE Carroll St. does not have units with air conditioning.
