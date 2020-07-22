Apartment List
/
OR
/
west slope
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

151 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in West Slope should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11
8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
893 sqft
Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court.
Results within 1 mile of West Slope
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
35 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
17 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Vose
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 08/01/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
24 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 08:23 PM
3 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Results within 5 miles of West Slope
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Museum Place
1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1139 sqft
Situated in the Cultural Arts District. Floor-to-ceiling windows, energy-efficient appliances, and full-size washer and dryer found in every apartment. On-site rock climbing wall and rooftop garden. Streetcar stop located outside the property.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
24 Units Available
Pearl
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,386
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,039
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,254
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
23 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,276
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
6 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
6 Units Available
Five Oaks
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,238
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
City Guide for West Slope, OR

The name for this sweet little town was derived from the Portland West Hills -- the West Slope, to be exact. The entire area of West Slope encompasses only 1.7 square miles, but somehow manages to feel vast and boundless, as well as comfortably cozy. Odd, yes... but true!

Located in southeast Oregon, just a few minutes south of Portland, rests this small CDP (census designated place) that is currently home to over 6,500 residents. With Hwy 217 flanking the west side and Hwy 26 along the northern edge, no matter where you choose to live in West Slope, you will always be within three to five minutes of an easy commute! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in West Slope, OR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in West Slope should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in West Slope may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in West Slope. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

West Slope 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Slope Apartments with BalconiesWest Slope Apartments with Garages
West Slope Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Slope Apartments with ParkingWest Slope Apartments with Washer-Dryers
West Slope Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Slope Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, OR
Lake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Happy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University