Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR

Finding an apartment in West Slope that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11
8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
893 sqft
Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.
Results within 1 mile of West Slope
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
38 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,342
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Vose
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
15 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
36 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,099
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 06:59 PM
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Results within 5 miles of West Slope
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
62 Units Available
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,252
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
14 Units Available
Pearl
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,040
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Pearl
Honeyman Hardware Lofts
555 NW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,379
829 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1275 sqft
Modern living in the Pearl District. Within walking distance to restaurants and salons. Apartment community has controlled access and features a rooftop deck. Units boast stainless steel appliances, alarm systems, and vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for West Slope, OR

The name for this sweet little town was derived from the Portland West Hills -- the West Slope, to be exact. The entire area of West Slope encompasses only 1.7 square miles, but somehow manages to feel vast and boundless, as well as comfortably cozy. Odd, yes... but true!

Located in southeast Oregon, just a few minutes south of Portland, rests this small CDP (census designated place) that is currently home to over 6,500 residents. With Hwy 217 flanking the west side and Hwy 26 along the northern edge, no matter where you choose to live in West Slope, you will always be within three to five minutes of an easy commute! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Slope, OR

Finding an apartment in West Slope that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

