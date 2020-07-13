/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
145 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
38 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,156
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,590
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:47am
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
42 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/01/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304
590 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304 Available 07/17/20 Great Condo in Prime Cedar Mill Location! - Charming 2 bed condo conveniently located within a ½ mile of the intersection of Murray Blvd and Highway 26/Sunset.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
14 Units Available
Pearl
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
48 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,424
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
287 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1005 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
16 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,313
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
7 Units Available
Nob Hill
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
3 Units Available
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
13 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,205
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Similar Pages
West Haven-Sylvan 1 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 2 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 3 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Balcony
West Haven-Sylvan Apartments with GarageWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with GymWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with ParkingWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WA