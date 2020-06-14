188 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with gym

While there are oodles of festivals happening in Portland, just minutes from West Haven-Sylvan, perhaps the most essential event for everyone to visit is the Waterfront Blues Festival, featuring live music (obviously), unique vendors and local food and drink. World famous craft beer, anyone?

Sitting cozily between Beaverton and Portland is the little community that could: West Haven-Sylvan. Though its title is a bit clunky to spit out, it is a charming little town close to natural and cultural amenities that offers residents a little bit of everything plus some peace and quiet, even though you've probably never heard of it. Before you write off West Haven-Sylvan as a boring 'burb outside Portland, it's worth pointing out that it's close to the Oregon Zoo, Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Forest Park, so if you prefer weekends filled with kayaking, hiking and biking rather than craft beer tasting and music critiquing, you're covered either way. Don't let West Haven's bucolic rolling hills, easy access to Highway 26 and multitude of housing options totally bowl you over. The real beauty of West Haven-Sylvan is the people. They're all friendly, welcoming and fascinating individuals who place a premium on good character. You can't buy that kind of warm environment (unless you're talking monthly rents, then yeah, you can). Welcome to West Haven-Sylvan! See more