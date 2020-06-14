188 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with gym
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 62
1 of 18
1 of 61
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 67
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 66
1 of 50
1 of 29
1 of 32
1 of 35
While there are oodles of festivals happening in Portland, just minutes from West Haven-Sylvan, perhaps the most essential event for everyone to visit is the Waterfront Blues Festival, featuring live music (obviously), unique vendors and local food and drink. World famous craft beer, anyone?
Sitting cozily between Beaverton and Portland is the little community that could: West Haven-Sylvan. Though its title is a bit clunky to spit out, it is a charming little town close to natural and cultural amenities that offers residents a little bit of everything plus some peace and quiet, even though you've probably never heard of it. Before you write off West Haven-Sylvan as a boring 'burb outside Portland, it's worth pointing out that it's close to the Oregon Zoo, Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Forest Park, so if you prefer weekends filled with kayaking, hiking and biking rather than craft beer tasting and music critiquing, you're covered either way. Don't let West Haven's bucolic rolling hills, easy access to Highway 26 and multitude of housing options totally bowl you over. The real beauty of West Haven-Sylvan is the people. They're all friendly, welcoming and fascinating individuals who place a premium on good character. You can't buy that kind of warm environment (unless you're talking monthly rents, then yeah, you can). Welcome to West Haven-Sylvan! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Haven-Sylvan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.