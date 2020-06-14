Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

188 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Haven-Sylvan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same...
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,182
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C
7734 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,100
624 sqft
Location Location Location! This retro chic studio condo is perfect west side living! Located in the serene Sylvan hills, a quick car ride or transit trip into the city with all of the ambiance and beauty of Oregon.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven-Sylvan
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
5 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
42 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven-Sylvan
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Portland
13 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pearl
22 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,410
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pearl
15 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,480
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Portland
21 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Goose Hollow
5 Units Available
Tanner Flats
2004 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanner Flats in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Nob Hill
12 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,216
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1048 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Portland
6 Units Available
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Central Beaverton
13 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Nob Hill
55 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,140
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Nob Hill
23 Units Available
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,256
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1098 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
City Guide for West Haven-Sylvan, OR

While there are oodles of festivals happening in Portland, just minutes from West Haven-Sylvan, perhaps the most essential event for everyone to visit is the Waterfront Blues Festival, featuring live music (obviously), unique vendors and local food and drink. World famous craft beer, anyone?

Sitting cozily between Beaverton and Portland is the little community that could: West Haven-Sylvan. Though its title is a bit clunky to spit out, it is a charming little town close to natural and cultural amenities that offers residents a little bit of everything plus some peace and quiet, even though you've probably never heard of it. Before you write off West Haven-Sylvan as a boring 'burb outside Portland, it's worth pointing out that it's close to the Oregon Zoo, Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Forest Park, so if you prefer weekends filled with kayaking, hiking and biking rather than craft beer tasting and music critiquing, you're covered either way. Don't let West Haven's bucolic rolling hills, easy access to Highway 26 and multitude of housing options totally bowl you over. The real beauty of West Haven-Sylvan is the people. They're all friendly, welcoming and fascinating individuals who place a premium on good character. You can't buy that kind of warm environment (unless you're talking monthly rents, then yeah, you can). Welcome to West Haven-Sylvan! See more

