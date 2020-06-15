All apartments in The Dalles
1106 E 10th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1106 E 10th St

1106 East 10th Street · (541) 386-7368 ext. 2
Location

1106 East 10th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 E 10th St · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All applicants must be pre-approved before any showings take place - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single-family home for rent in The Dalles, OR. Home has about 840 square feet of living space and has been updated throughout. Fresh paint, brand new appliances and a fenced backyard with patio. Backyard also has a shed for extra storage. Washer and dryer come with home. Pets are not allowed at this property. One year lease requirement. Security deposit in the amount of $2,100 due at signing. Tenant responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, sewer, garbage and landscaping. Tenant screening criteria includes: credit score requirement of 650+, household income verification of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and criminal & eviction record review. All applicants must be pre-approved before any showings take place.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 E 10th St have any available units?
1106 E 10th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1106 E 10th St have?
Some of 1106 E 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 E 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1106 E 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 E 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 1106 E 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Dalles.
Does 1106 E 10th St offer parking?
No, 1106 E 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 1106 E 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 E 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 E 10th St have a pool?
No, 1106 E 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1106 E 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1106 E 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 E 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 E 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 E 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 E 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
