All apartments in Stayton
Find more places like 1432 N Evergreen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stayton, OR
/
1432 N Evergreen Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1432 N Evergreen Ave

1432 North Evergreen Street · (503) 362-0030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1432 North Evergreen Street, Stayton, OR 97383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1432 N Evergreen Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1432 N Evergreen Ave Available 07/15/20 LIKE NEW CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN BEAUTIFUL STAYTON!!! - • 4 BEDROOM
• 2 BATHROOMS
• INSTANT TANKLESS GAS HOT WATER
• GAS HEAT!!!
• STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!
• GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!
• PANTRY STORAGES!
• HARDWOOD FLOORS KITCHEN/DINING!!
• 9' CEILINGS!
• GAS FIREPLACE!!
• MASTER BEDROOM SUITE
• INCLUDES PROFESSIONAL YARD CARE

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

(RLNE2253280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 N Evergreen Ave have any available units?
1432 N Evergreen Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1432 N Evergreen Ave have?
Some of 1432 N Evergreen Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 N Evergreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1432 N Evergreen Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 N Evergreen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1432 N Evergreen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stayton.
Does 1432 N Evergreen Ave offer parking?
No, 1432 N Evergreen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1432 N Evergreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 N Evergreen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 N Evergreen Ave have a pool?
No, 1432 N Evergreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1432 N Evergreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1432 N Evergreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 N Evergreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 N Evergreen Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 N Evergreen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 N Evergreen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1432 N Evergreen Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, OREugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORFour Corners, ORSilverton, ORKeizer, ORLebanon, ORAlbany, ORSweet Home, OR
Canby, ORDallas, ORNewberg, ORMcMinnville, ORKing City, ORGladstone, ORBull Mountain, OROak Grove, ORJunction City, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORCedar Mill, OROak Hills, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity