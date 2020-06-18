Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

1432 N Evergreen Ave Available 07/15/20 LIKE NEW CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN BEAUTIFUL STAYTON!!! - • 4 BEDROOM

• 2 BATHROOMS

• INSTANT TANKLESS GAS HOT WATER

• GAS HEAT!!!

• STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!

• GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!

• PANTRY STORAGES!

• HARDWOOD FLOORS KITCHEN/DINING!!

• 9' CEILINGS!

• GAS FIREPLACE!!

• MASTER BEDROOM SUITE

• INCLUDES PROFESSIONAL YARD CARE



All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.



Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!



Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.



Professionally Managed by:

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC

4280 Chaney Way SE

Salem, OR 97302



(RLNE2253280)