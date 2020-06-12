60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mid-Springfield
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Townhouses
4086 B Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Evergreen Townhouses offers a mixture of style and comfort. This community is located on B St. in the 97478 area of Springfield. At this community, you'll have a wide selection of features and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mid-Springfield
13 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
973 sqft
No Need for Car! Northgate is located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by everything you need all within walking distance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
680 N Clover Leaf Loop Available 06/22/20 Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Springfield
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Main
1 Unit Available
587 S 42nd ST
587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
684 Oakdale Ave.
684 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thurston
1 Unit Available
939 N 65th Place
939 65th Pl, Springfield, OR
Beautiful 3+bdrm/ 2.5bthrm Home in Thurston area- gas fireplace - This beautiful 2 story 3+bdrm/2.5bath home in the Thurston area offers, a large living room and family room, an extra room for an office, and an open kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Thurston
1 Unit Available
7147 B Street
7147 B Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets.

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
East Main
1 Unit Available
5366 D Street
5366 D Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
950 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
West Main
1 Unit Available
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Northeast Eugene
73 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1272 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1698 Riverview St
1698 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
1698 Riverview St - A Available 07/15/20 Amazing Location! - More pictures to come! This property is not vacant. Please drive by but DO NOT DISTURB the tenants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1572 Riverview St
1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
3788 Berkshire
3788 Berkshire Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1640 sqft
3788 Berkshire Available 07/10/20 Harlow area Family Home :) - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in a cul-de-sac providing a kid friendly nieghborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
1909 East 17th Ave
1909 East 17th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
1909 East 17th Ave Available 08/29/20 Campus House ~ 3 bedroom, 2 bath - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the corner of 17th & Villard.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2062 Orchard
2062 Orchard Street, Eugene, OR
Five bedrooms two bathroom home in a beautiful historic neighborhood near the University of Oregon. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, beautiful exterior decks, and modern appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
520 Honeysuckle Ln
520 Honeysuckle Lane, Eugene, OR
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Harlow. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Springfield
1 Unit Available
1537 West Fairview Dr.
1537 West Fairview Drive, Lane County, OR
Spacious 4bdrm/1.5bath Home ~ with a Large yard! - This spacious 4 bedroom home offers a large living room with cozy wood fireplace, and dining area with slider to covered back patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Harlow
49 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
$
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$654
1129 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $996 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Springfield, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $996 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

