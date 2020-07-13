/
apartments with pool
84 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, OR with pool
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Sherwood - Tualatin North
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
970 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent.
Sherwood - Tualatin North
22860 SW Forest Creek Dr. Unit 202
22860 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
22860 SW Forest Creek Dr. Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo. Free water, sewer and garbage! - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sherwood for rent. Come take a tour of this beautiful property with amazing hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,158
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,105
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilsonville
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,213
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Wilsonville
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,493
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Wilsonville
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Wilsonville
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,304
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1013 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Wilsonville
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1241 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
7151 SW Sagert Street #104
7151 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1129 sqft
2 Master Bedrooms! Located in Orchard Hill in Tualatin! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
7169 SW Sagert Street #101
7169 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3 bedroom, end unit available soon! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.
