3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandy, OR
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
16776 Chula Vista Avenue
16776 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
**********$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS & SELF SHOWINGS AVAILALBE********* Tucked away in the gorgeous evergreen trees is this beautiful, BRAND NEW town home located in the heart of Sandy! Gorgeous luxury vinyl tile floors through the kitchen, dining,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
39308 Newton St
39308 Newton Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1382 sqft
39308 Newton St Available 06/17/20 GORGEOUS SANDY ONE LEVEL!! VAULTED CEILINGS, FENCED YARD, AND CLOSE TO PARKS!! - Clean and SPACIOUS! This adorable one level ranch home leaves little to be desired.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
18720 Southeast Langensand Road
18720 Southeast Langensand Road, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with refrigerator living room family room/dining room air conditioning, mini split/heat pump and forced air furnace large laundry room with washer/dryer (Clarification: ground floor is for rent,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
16735 Chula Vista Ave
16735 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1942 sqft
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...Available Now - $300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
16822 Chula Vista Ave
16822 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
1ST MONTHS FREE RENT...NEW FOR YOU!!! END UNIT 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath NEW Townhome Features Extra Windows - Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
38627 Galway Street
38627 Galway Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
**************APPLICATION PENDING********************* For self viewing lockbox code, please copy and paste this link into your browser: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
16838 Chula Vista Avenue
16838 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1690 sqft
************APPLICATION PENDING************** Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
16759 Chula Vista Avenue
16759 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1942 sqft
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
14750 SE Gilbertson Road
14750 Southeast Gilbertson Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
Private 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 3000 sq ft Ranch style home on a beautiful, unique property - Relax and enjoy this upscale home located in a postcard perfect setting. Private gate. Generous sized bedrooms.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
42801 SE Music Camp Rd
42801 Southeast Music Camp Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1307 sqft
COME TOUR TODAY! RARE East Sandy Rental on half acre $1895/mo 3BD/1.5BA - COVID-19: In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mt. Hood
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Kelly Creek
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1185 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Kelly Creek
1933 SE Williams Dr
1933 Southeast Williams Drive, Gresham, OR
4 Bedroom Next to Greenspace - ***APPLICATION PENDING***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis*** We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices.