Sandy, OR
38627 Galway Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:50 PM

38627 Galway Street

38627 Galway Street · No Longer Available
Location

38627 Galway Street, Sandy, OR 97055

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
**************APPLICATION PENDING*********************

For self viewing lockbox code, please copy and paste this link into your browser:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1854169?source=marketing

This is one fantastic Sandy Townhome! Clean, spacious, and well cared for!!

Features Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors in Kitchen and Great Room!

Kitchen Island with Dine In Counter!

Cozy back patio!

Small loft upstairs for desk!

Vaulted ceiling in Master with fantastic walk in closet!

Utility closet/Washer & Dryer Hookups on upper level!

Email/text/call today to schedule your tour today!
503.660.8535 Option 1
Leasing@avantpropertymgmt.com

12 month minimum lease
Renters Insurance Required

Heat source: Gas
A/C: Yes

Tenant responsible for all utilities

1 Dog approved (Up to 30lbs, Over One Year Old with Proof of Spay/Neuter and additional deposit of $500)

Please see website for breed restrictions, applications, and screening criteria; www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38627 Galway Street have any available units?
38627 Galway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, OR.
What amenities does 38627 Galway Street have?
Some of 38627 Galway Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38627 Galway Street currently offering any rent specials?
38627 Galway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38627 Galway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 38627 Galway Street is pet friendly.
Does 38627 Galway Street offer parking?
No, 38627 Galway Street does not offer parking.
Does 38627 Galway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38627 Galway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38627 Galway Street have a pool?
No, 38627 Galway Street does not have a pool.
Does 38627 Galway Street have accessible units?
No, 38627 Galway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38627 Galway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38627 Galway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38627 Galway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38627 Galway Street has units with air conditioning.
