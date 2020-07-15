All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 2325 High St. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OR
/
2325 High St. SE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2325 High St. SE

2325 High Street Southeast · (541) 791-4052 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2325 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR 97302
South Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2325 High St. SE · Avail. Aug 17

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2325 High St. SE Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Modern Custom Home in Great Salem Neighborhood! - This beautiful home has been featured in Oregon Home Magazine! It features a large great room with a wall of windows that opens to the custom patio and separate guest quarters. The master suite has a custom tile shower, sitting area with surround sound and a large TV, and many storage closets. The kitchen is top of the line with custom cabinets, deluxe appliances and open dining area. Guest quarters has it's own seating area, bedroom, bathroom and food area. Landscaping is resident responsibility. The property is protected by security alarm.

No Pets, no smoking of any kind.

$50 per adult non refundable application fee.

Please call our office at 541.791.4052 ex 104 for more info and to set up a showing after the current residents have moved, during business hours of 9 AM to 5 PM, closed 12:30-1:30 for lunch.

*security deposit listed is the minimum, actual security deposit based on application results.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4496910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 High St. SE have any available units?
2325 High St. SE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2325 High St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2325 High St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 High St. SE pet-friendly?
No, 2325 High St. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 2325 High St. SE offer parking?
Yes, 2325 High St. SE offers parking.
Does 2325 High St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 High St. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 High St. SE have a pool?
No, 2325 High St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2325 High St. SE have accessible units?
No, 2325 High St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 High St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 High St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 High St. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 High St. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2325 High St. SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304
Columbia Village
3684 Fisher Rd NE
Salem, OR 97305

Similar Pages

Salem 2 BedroomsSalem Apartments with Balconies
Salem Apartments with ParkingSalem Dog Friendly Apartments
Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, ORCorvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity