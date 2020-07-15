Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2325 High St. SE Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Modern Custom Home in Great Salem Neighborhood! - This beautiful home has been featured in Oregon Home Magazine! It features a large great room with a wall of windows that opens to the custom patio and separate guest quarters. The master suite has a custom tile shower, sitting area with surround sound and a large TV, and many storage closets. The kitchen is top of the line with custom cabinets, deluxe appliances and open dining area. Guest quarters has it's own seating area, bedroom, bathroom and food area. Landscaping is resident responsibility. The property is protected by security alarm.



No Pets, no smoking of any kind.



$50 per adult non refundable application fee.



Please call our office at 541.791.4052 ex 104 for more info and to set up a showing after the current residents have moved, during business hours of 9 AM to 5 PM, closed 12:30-1:30 for lunch.



*security deposit listed is the minimum, actual security deposit based on application results.



No Pets Allowed



