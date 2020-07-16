All apartments in Salem
1590 Corina St. SE

1590 Corina Drive Southeast · (503) 364-6797
Location

1590 Corina Drive Southeast, Salem, OR 97302
Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1590 Corina St. SE · Avail. Jul 22

$1,625

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
1590 Corina St. SE Available 07/22/20 3Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1Ba single story house built in 1955 with approx 1392 sq ft. This home sits above street level and has a view of the surrounding area. The home features F/A gas heat, a wood burning fireplace, a bonus room, hardwood floors, W/D hookups in the large unfinished daylight basement, a large carport and a partially fenced yard. Range, dishwasher and fridge provided. Tenant responsible for all utilities and must maintain garbage service. Lawn maintenance is provided. *Basement fireplace not for tenant use. No cats and no smoking. 2 dogs less than 35 pounds each considered with additional deposit. 1 year lease required.
Please do not disturb tenant. *This is a find tenant only property and will be managed by the property owner directly.*

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4753903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

