Salem, OR
1588 Distinctive Ct
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:06 PM

1588 Distinctive Ct

1588 Distinctive Court South · (503) 304-9576
Salem
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1588 Distinctive Court South, Salem, OR 97306
Sunnyslope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1588 Distinctive Ct · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Close to shopping - Very privately configured single level triplex, each home with their own fenced backyards.
Large garage for a car/truck and a small boat, plus plenty of room for hobbies and storage.
Also a covered carport that is big enough for a large car or truck.
Two covered patios; one off the living room, the other off the bedroom.
Located in a well established residential South Salem neighborhood in Sunnyridge Heights.
Just minutes to I-5 via Kuebler and shopping, parks, gyms, multiple grocery stores, etc.
Quiet, peaceful & established residential neighborhood.
Dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, blinds. Washer/dryer hookups inside.
Individual room thermostats for precise heat control.
Old growth white oak and cedar tree in the backyard.

Recent remodeling included:
Sherwin Williams Super Paint with mold & mildew additives throughout (including ceilings).
Hand brocaded ceilings.
High-end homeowner grade Pella vinyl doors with UV & noise block features and new screens.
High-end homeowner grade vinyl windows with UV & noise block features.
Closet shelves, closet doors with full sized mirrors on new rails.
One piece large bathroom mirror.
Shaw carpet with 6lb padding underneath (home owner grade, stain resistant)
Please call for an appointment.

(RLNE1974494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 Distinctive Ct have any available units?
1588 Distinctive Ct has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1588 Distinctive Ct have?
Some of 1588 Distinctive Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 Distinctive Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1588 Distinctive Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 Distinctive Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1588 Distinctive Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 1588 Distinctive Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1588 Distinctive Ct does offer parking.
Does 1588 Distinctive Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 Distinctive Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 Distinctive Ct have a pool?
No, 1588 Distinctive Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1588 Distinctive Ct have accessible units?
No, 1588 Distinctive Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 Distinctive Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 Distinctive Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1588 Distinctive Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1588 Distinctive Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
