1588 Distinctive Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

Close to shopping - Very privately configured single level triplex, each home with their own fenced backyards.

Large garage for a car/truck and a small boat, plus plenty of room for hobbies and storage.

Also a covered carport that is big enough for a large car or truck.

Two covered patios; one off the living room, the other off the bedroom.

Located in a well established residential South Salem neighborhood in Sunnyridge Heights.

Just minutes to I-5 via Kuebler and shopping, parks, gyms, multiple grocery stores, etc.

Quiet, peaceful & established residential neighborhood.

Dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, blinds. Washer/dryer hookups inside.

Individual room thermostats for precise heat control.

Old growth white oak and cedar tree in the backyard.



Recent remodeling included:

Sherwin Williams Super Paint with mold & mildew additives throughout (including ceilings).

Hand brocaded ceilings.

High-end homeowner grade Pella vinyl doors with UV & noise block features and new screens.

High-end homeowner grade vinyl windows with UV & noise block features.

Closet shelves, closet doors with full sized mirrors on new rails.

One piece large bathroom mirror.

Shaw carpet with 6lb padding underneath (home owner grade, stain resistant)

Please call for an appointment.



(RLNE1974494)