Salem, OR
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE

1197 Duffield Heights Avenue Southeast · (503) 507-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1197 Duffield Heights Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR 97302
Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE Available 04/28/20 Spectacular 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, in South Salem - Willamette Meadow Property Management
We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that are happening in the rental. We feel there has to be a happy balance between the owner and the tenant so we try to provide that balance that is need.
Willamette Meadow Property Management offers online applications, the ability to quickly and easily make online rent payments using E-Check or credit cards, and tenants can quickly and effortlessly submit an online maintenance request.
Please fill out our application for our rental at http://www.WillametteMeadows.com. Please type in our website into your url to apply for our rentals and to see our other rentals. You can also view a walkthrough video of this property as well as other properties at http://www.WillametteMeadows.com.

(RLNE2722119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE have any available units?
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE have?
Some of 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1197 Duffield Heights Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
