Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1664 SE Douglas Ave.

1664 Southeast Douglas Avenue · (541) 672-3434
Location

1664 Southeast Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, OR 97470

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1664 SE Douglas Ave. · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bd Duplex on Douglas - 1978 Duplex (w/ 1666 Douglas). 1772 sq.ft. single level. Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage and electricity. No gas. No shared utilities. Carport w/1 space. Storage room in carport. Additional parking in back of duplex--accessed through back alley. 2 bd 1 bath w/laundry room. Wall unit a/c. Electric heat. FS Electric range, dishwasher, fridge. Large back deck. Owner maintains landscaping. No Pets.

Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.

Available ~05/1/2020
(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)

Rent: $850.00
Deposit: $1350.00
Application Fee: $45.00 per adult

Apply online:centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109362

Centerpointe Property Management
508 W. Agee St.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone# 541-672-3434

Please visit our website: www.cpm4rent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

