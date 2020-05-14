1664 SE Douglas Ave.

Amenities

2 bd Duplex on Douglas - 1978 Duplex (w/ 1666 Douglas). 1772 sq.ft. single level. Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage and electricity. No gas. No shared utilities. Carport w/1 space. Storage room in carport. Additional parking in back of duplex--accessed through back alley. 2 bd 1 bath w/laundry room. Wall unit a/c. Electric heat. FS Electric range, dishwasher, fridge. Large back deck. Owner maintains landscaping. No Pets.



Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.



Available ~05/1/2020

(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)



Rent: $850.00

Deposit: $1350.00

Application Fee: $45.00 per adult



Apply online:centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109362



Centerpointe Property Management

508 W. Agee St.

Roseburg, OR 97471

Phone# 541-672-3434



Please visit our website: www.cpm4rent.com



No Pets Allowed



