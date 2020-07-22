Apartment List
/
OR
/
rockcreek
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Rockcreek, OR with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rockcreek offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4131 NW 178th Place
4131 Northwest 178th Place, Rockcreek, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
4131 NW 178th Place Available 08/28/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home w/ 1 Bed and 1 Full Bath on Main Near Bethany/Rock Creek - 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a great location, close to Westview High School and Bethany schools.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2660 NW Mehama Court
2660 Northwest Mehama Court, Rockcreek, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
2660 NW Mehama Court Available 08/12/20 Updated NW Portland Home Close to Nike, Intel & High Tech! - Available: August 12, 2020 Pet’s: NO PETS! Approximate Sq.
Results within 1 mile of Rockcreek
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,283
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
9 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,210
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1186 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
9 Units Available
Triple Creek
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
22 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,167
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,253
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,283
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Lionsgate South
2470 NE Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,625
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
4 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Five Oaks
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,131
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4295 NW Diamondback Dr
4295 Northwest Diamondback Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home on quiet NW Neighborhood. Excellent Schools!! 3 car Tandem garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10232 NE Snoqualmie St.
10232 Northeast Snoqualmie Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1118 sqft
10232 NE Snoqualmie Street ~ Beautiful Townhome - A MUST SEE spacious 1118 SqFt 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. New Carpet! New vinyl flooring downstairs! Gas fireplace in the great room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive
4377 Northwest Palmbrook Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive Available 08/14/20 Bethany - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Central Air, Easy Access To Nike, Intel & Portland - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 North West Palmbrook Drive
4377 NW Palmbrook Dr, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5572 Northwest 165th Place
5572 Northwest 165th Place, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1889 sqft
Spacious Bethany home tucked back on a cul-de-sac with massive back yard, landscaping included! This home welcomes you into an open entry way leading into a roomy formal living and dining area. Off the kitchen you will find another living space.
City Guide for Rockcreek, OR

You will find Rockcreek, Oregon, nestled between Portland and the verdant vineyards of the Willamette Valley wine country. With its proximity to the open spaces of northern Oregon and southern Washington, you may encounter deer, eagles and other remarkable wildlife posing in picturesque scenery for the ultimate photo shoot.

Rockcreek inhabits a lovely area with the best of metropolitan life and outdoor living. Its 9,300-plus residents enjoy the best of urban amenities, elegant wine tastings, stunning vistas of the Cascade Mountains and unlimited outdoor activities. From any vantage point in this tiny yet sophisticated city, you have options to pursue the lifestyle that best suits you. From Rock/Creek Outfitters that specializes in climbing and hiking paraphernalia to Nordstrom Rack, the city offers you the best of any world. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Rockcreek, OR

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rockcreek offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Rockcreek. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rockcreek can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORBethany, OROak Hills, ORCedar Mill, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORWest Slope, ORRaleigh Hills, OR
King City, ORScappoose, ORHazel Dell, WASalmon Creek, WANewberg, OROak Grove, ORMinnehaha, WARidgefield, WABarberton, WASt. Helens, ORFive Corners, WAGladstone, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University