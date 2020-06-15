All apartments in Redmond
2045 NW Kilnwood Pl

2045 Northwest Kilnwood Place · (541) 923-8222
Location

2045 Northwest Kilnwood Place, Redmond, OR 97756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1929 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FURNISHED!! Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 small dog considered. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, 1929 SqFt. ( 4th bed used as den/office) This beautifully furnished craftsman home available for short term lease. Double car garage, fully landscaped mountain views. Large kitchen that opens up to great room, loft/sitting area top of stairs. *Tenants charged for all utilities, cable and WiFi. * Rent is $1950 plus $350 charge for utilities.* 1 small dog considered with additional deposit. 3, 5 or month to month lease term available. ~Please do not disturb current residents~ Shown by appointment only. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl have any available units?
2045 NW Kilnwood Pl has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl have?
Some of 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2045 NW Kilnwood Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl does offer parking.
Does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl have a pool?
No, 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2045 NW Kilnwood Pl has units with air conditioning.
