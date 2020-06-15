2045 NW Kilnwood Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

FURNISHED!! Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 small dog considered. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, 1929 SqFt. ( 4th bed used as den/office) This beautifully furnished craftsman home available for short term lease. Double car garage, fully landscaped mountain views. Large kitchen that opens up to great room, loft/sitting area top of stairs. *Tenants charged for all utilities, cable and WiFi. * Rent is $1950 plus $350 charge for utilities.* 1 small dog considered with additional deposit. 3, 5 or month to month lease term available. ~Please do not disturb current residents~ Shown by appointment only. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management 541-923-8222 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com