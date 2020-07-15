/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Raleigh Hills
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
37 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
7 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 03:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11
8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
893 sqft
Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh Hills
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Vose
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1007 sqft
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
19 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
15 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1000 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
4 Units Available
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Pearl
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1050 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
35 Units Available
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
912 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
26 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
$
48 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
$
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, ORCedar Mill, ORBethany, ORBull Mountain, OROak Hills, ORKing City, OR