Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10598 NW 320th Ave

10598 Northwest 320th Avenue · (503) 292-8125
Location

10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR 97133

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10598 NW 320th Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1503 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
10598 NW 320th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial. Easily walk to local establishments!

This well-maintained home has an open feel with a great-room style layout with the kitchen opening up into the dining area and living room. Kitchen includes a pantry for extra storage as well as an island with an eating bar. Brand new fridge coming soon! Gas fireplace in the living room. True master has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Fenced yard backs up to a water quality pond, so there are no neighbors in the back. Two-car garage.

One cat possible with approval and increased deposit. No dogs.

****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/7HNTP
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a pet cat : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
__________________
Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled after the property is vacant.

Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. **Please do not disturb current occupants**

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 and older)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 07/01/2020
Heat: Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water/Sewer (City), Gas (NW Natural), Electricity (PGE), Garbage (Garbarino)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Year Built: 2010
Levels: Two
Garage: Two-car
Fenced: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval)
HOA: Yes, this property is in an HOA. Tenants agree to abide by all HOA rules and regulations.
School District: North Plains; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.
PET POLICY: One cat possible with approval and increased deposit. No dogs.
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises including the garage
__________________

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet. See website for breed restrictions.
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2260790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

