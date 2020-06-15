Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup garage cats allowed dogs allowed

10598 NW 320th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial. Easily walk to local establishments!



This well-maintained home has an open feel with a great-room style layout with the kitchen opening up into the dining area and living room. Kitchen includes a pantry for extra storage as well as an island with an eating bar. Brand new fridge coming soon! Gas fireplace in the living room. True master has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Fenced yard backs up to a water quality pond, so there are no neighbors in the back. Two-car garage.



One cat possible with approval and increased deposit. No dogs.



Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis. Viewings are scheduled after the property is vacant.



**Please do not disturb current occupants**



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 and older)

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 07/01/2020

Heat: Gas

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Water/Sewer (City), Gas (NW Natural), Electricity (PGE), Garbage (Garbarino)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups

Year Built: 2010

Levels: Two

Garage: Two-car

Fenced: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval)

HOA: Yes, this property is in an HOA. Tenants agree to abide by all HOA rules and regulations.

School District: North Plains; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.

PET POLICY: One cat possible with approval and increased deposit. No dogs.

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises including the garage

