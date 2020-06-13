Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR

Finding an apartment in Newberg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 E 3rd St
200 East 3rd Street, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1890 sqft
200 E 3rd St Available 06/15/20 $1900 / 3br - 1890ft2 - Open Concept Home in Newberg - DESCRIPTION: This lovely turn of the century 3 bed / 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in Newberg.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1330 Creekside Ln.
1330 Creekside Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1130 sqft
1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Newberg

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21920 SW Chapman Rd
21920 Southwest Chapman Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
21920 SW Chapman Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Sherwood OR - 21920 SW Chapman Rd Sherwood, OR 97140. These2,844 sq ft houses sits on just over an acre lot and feature 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms, three levels with three other bonus rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Newberg
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
5 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive
22804 Southwest Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive Available 06/19/20 Prime Location - Woodhaven, Beautiful 3+Bedroom, Central Air, Large Fenced Yard - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
Available June 1st! Beautiful Sherwood 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sf condo in Woodhaven Crossing. Vaulted ceilings, granite counters and SS appliances with island kitchen await you in this open concept living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newberg, OR

Finding an apartment in Newberg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

