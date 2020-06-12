/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
504 E 9th
504 East 9th Street, Newberg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$900
860 sqft
THIS HOUSE WAS UPDATED INTO 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX.
Results within 5 miles of Newberg
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 #3 NE Fairview
1920 Third Street, St. Paul, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1920 #3 NE Fairview Available 06/15/20 Cute Upstairs Apartment Near Food and Shopping - 2 BED 2 BATH UPSTAIRS APARTMENT: This apartment includes a lovely back patio to lounge on and a covered carport for parking.
Results within 10 miles of Newberg
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
6 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
3 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
970 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
303 Main St.
303 Main Street, Dayton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
978 sqft
2-Bedroom Apt in Downtown Dayton (Built in 2015) - Two-bedroom upstairs apartment with many upgraded features, located in downtown across from Courthouse Square Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR