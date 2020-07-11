201 W Edgewood Drive.

Amenities
Beautiful single level home **1.6 miles, 5 minutes to George Fox University!!! Newly painted, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage and fenced back yard. New Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, new light fixtures, laundry room with Washer/dryer hookups. $1,900.00 per month, $2,100.00 security deposit. Tenant(s) responsible for utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Gas, Garbage) and yard maintenance. No Pets, No Smoking, Rental Insurance Required. $40 application fee per applicant (age 18 and older). Call to schedule a showing.
1788 SQ FT ; 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom