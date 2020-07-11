All apartments in Newberg
201 W Edgewood Drive.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

201 W Edgewood Drive

201 West Edgewood Drive · (503) 543-8985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 West Edgewood Drive, Newberg, OR 97132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful single level home **1.6 miles, 5 minutes to George Fox University!!! Newly painted, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage and fenced back yard. New Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, new light fixtures, laundry room with Washer/dryer hookups. $1,900.00 per month, $2,100.00 security deposit. Tenant(s) responsible for utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Gas, Garbage) and yard maintenance. No Pets, No Smoking, Rental Insurance Required. $40 application fee per applicant (age 18 and older). Call to schedule a showing.
1788 SQ FT ; 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 W Edgewood Drive have any available units?
201 W Edgewood Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 W Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 201 W Edgewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 W Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 W Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newberg.
Does 201 W Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 W Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 201 W Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 201 W Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 W Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 W Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 W Edgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W Edgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W Edgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

