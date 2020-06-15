29 Mosier Creek Pl

Amenities

Furnished, 2BR Mosier Creek Condo - Internet & Cable Included! - This furnished, 2 level, 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, condominium located in the Mosier Creek Condo's, has it all! A river view like this one is hard to find! There is a community pool, hot tub, gym and community center! Perfect fit for someone looking for low maintenance. Complimentary cable and internet. Solar panels help greatly to keep electric costs down. No smoking. No pets (strict policy).



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $3,150

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer)

Trash: Provided by HOA

Complimentary Utilities: Cable TV, Internet

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Provided

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces Provided

Yard Maintenance: Provided by HOA

Additional Information:

- Renters insurance will be required.



No Pets Allowed



