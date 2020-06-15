29 Mosier Creek Pl

Amenities
Furnished, 2BR Mosier Creek Condo - Internet & Cable Included! - This furnished, 2 level, 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, condominium located in the Mosier Creek Condo's, has it all! A river view like this one is hard to find! There is a community pool, hot tub, gym and community center! Perfect fit for someone looking for low maintenance. Complimentary cable and internet. Solar panels help greatly to keep electric costs down. No smoking. No pets (strict policy).
Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $3,150
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer)
Trash: Provided by HOA
Complimentary Utilities: Cable TV, Internet
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Provided
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces Provided
Yard Maintenance: Provided by HOA
Additional Information:
- Renters insurance will be required.
For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5815396)