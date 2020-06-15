All apartments in Mosier
29 Mosier Creek Pl

29 Mosier Creek Place · (541) 386-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

29 Mosier Creek Place, Mosier, OR 97040

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 Mosier Creek Pl · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Furnished, 2BR Mosier Creek Condo - Internet & Cable Included! - This furnished, 2 level, 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, condominium located in the Mosier Creek Condo's, has it all! A river view like this one is hard to find! There is a community pool, hot tub, gym and community center! Perfect fit for someone looking for low maintenance. Complimentary cable and internet. Solar panels help greatly to keep electric costs down. No smoking. No pets (strict policy).

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $3,150
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer)
Trash: Provided by HOA
Complimentary Utilities: Cable TV, Internet
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Provided
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces Provided
Yard Maintenance: Provided by HOA
Additional Information:
- Renters insurance will be required.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Mosier Creek Pl have any available units?
29 Mosier Creek Pl has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Mosier Creek Pl have?
Some of 29 Mosier Creek Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Mosier Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
29 Mosier Creek Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Mosier Creek Pl pet-friendly?
No, 29 Mosier Creek Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mosier.
Does 29 Mosier Creek Pl offer parking?
Yes, 29 Mosier Creek Pl does offer parking.
Does 29 Mosier Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Mosier Creek Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Mosier Creek Pl have a pool?
Yes, 29 Mosier Creek Pl has a pool.
Does 29 Mosier Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 29 Mosier Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Mosier Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Mosier Creek Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Mosier Creek Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Mosier Creek Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
