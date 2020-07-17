All apartments in Lane County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

872 Skipper Ave

872 Skipper Avenue · (541) 505-9906
Location

872 Skipper Avenue, Lane County, OR 97404
River Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 872 Skipper Ave · Avail. Aug 11

$1,525

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
872 Skipper Ave Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom House in West Eugene - Lovely single family home with a large fenced yard! 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Covered patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Oak kitchen with built in microwave, refrigerator, range, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Laundry alcove with hookups only (provide your own washer/dryer). Attached 1 car garage.

No smoking. Tenant must maintain yard and vegetation.

Pets are possible with additional pet deposit.

Howard Elementary, Kelly Middle School and North Eugene High School

(RLNE5896922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Skipper Ave have any available units?
872 Skipper Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 872 Skipper Ave have?
Some of 872 Skipper Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Skipper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
872 Skipper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Skipper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Skipper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 872 Skipper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 872 Skipper Ave offers parking.
Does 872 Skipper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 872 Skipper Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Skipper Ave have a pool?
No, 872 Skipper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 872 Skipper Ave have accessible units?
No, 872 Skipper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Skipper Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Skipper Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Skipper Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 872 Skipper Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
