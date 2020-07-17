Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

872 Skipper Ave Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom House in West Eugene - Lovely single family home with a large fenced yard! 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Covered patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Oak kitchen with built in microwave, refrigerator, range, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Laundry alcove with hookups only (provide your own washer/dryer). Attached 1 car garage.



No smoking. Tenant must maintain yard and vegetation.



Pets are possible with additional pet deposit.



Howard Elementary, Kelly Middle School and North Eugene High School



(RLNE5896922)