Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

1537 West Fairview Dr.

1537 West Fairview Drive · (541) 914-2282
Location

1537 West Fairview Drive, Lane County, OR 97477
West Springfield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1537 West Fairview Dr. · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 4bdrm/1.5bath Home ~ with a Large yard! - This spacious 4 bedroom home offers a large living room with cozy wood fireplace, and dining area with slider to covered back patio. This home also features a nice kitchen, good size bedrooms, ample storage, and a master bedroom with a half bath!

Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Dishwasher
W/D Hookups

No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3333248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 West Fairview Dr. have any available units?
1537 West Fairview Dr. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1537 West Fairview Dr. have?
Some of 1537 West Fairview Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 West Fairview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1537 West Fairview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 West Fairview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1537 West Fairview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lane County.
Does 1537 West Fairview Dr. offer parking?
No, 1537 West Fairview Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1537 West Fairview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 West Fairview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 West Fairview Dr. have a pool?
No, 1537 West Fairview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1537 West Fairview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1537 West Fairview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 West Fairview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 West Fairview Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 West Fairview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 West Fairview Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1537 West Fairview Dr.?
Add a Message
