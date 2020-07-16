1537 West Fairview Dr.

Amenities
Spacious 4bdrm/1.5bath Home ~ with a Large yard! - This spacious 4 bedroom home offers a large living room with cozy wood fireplace, and dining area with slider to covered back patio. This home also features a nice kitchen, good size bedrooms, ample storage, and a master bedroom with a half bath!
Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Dishwasher
W/D Hookups
No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required
Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3333248)