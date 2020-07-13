Apartment List
/
OR
/
king city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

226 Apartments for rent in King City, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some King City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 15 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
Results within 1 mile of King City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd
11949 Southwest Bull Mountain Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3034 sqft
Beautiful Tigard Home in Impeccable Condition sits on Private lot- Easy Entertaining Home w/ Gourmet Kitchen & More! - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: No Pets! Approximate Sq.
Results within 5 miles of King City
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
64 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Vose
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Murray Hill
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
Sexton Mountain
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
882 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
26 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
36 Units Available
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,161
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Westlake
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,314
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in King City, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some King City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

King City 1 BedroomsKing City 2 BedroomsKing City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
King City Apartments with GarageKing City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKing City Apartments with Parking
King City Apartments with Washer-DryerKing City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WABarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WA
Salmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WAKeizer, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University