16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC:



This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block away from Putnam High School and with easy access to SE McLoughlin Blvd.



This home has all the charm of a ranch style home including bright windows, open living plan, wood burning stove and beautiful hardwood floors.



The kitchen has fantastic storage and is well equipped with electric range, fridge and eating nook.



Other amenities include washer/dryer, off street parking, attached garage and front and back yards.



Landlord provides basic garbage services. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewer, landscaping and all other utilities.



$1,795.00 per month, $2,200.00 fully refundable security deposit.



One year lease.



Proof of renters insurance required before move-in.



No smoking. Pets under 10lbs. welcome (exceptions possible with landlord review). Maximum of 2 pets. Additional security deposit of $350 per pet. Pet rent of $35 per pet.



Total move-in cost is the sum of prorated rent and 1/2 of the security deposit. Remaining 1/2 of the security deposit is due 60 days after move-in. We do not collect a last month's rent in advance.



Please drive by and then call 503-321-5140 ext 1



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



