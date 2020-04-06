All apartments in Jennings Lodge
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

16554 SE Gordon Court

16554 Southeast Gordon Court · (503) 321-5140 ext. 1
Location

16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR 97267
Milwaukie Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16554 SE Gordon Court · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC:

This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block away from Putnam High School and with easy access to SE McLoughlin Blvd.

This home has all the charm of a ranch style home including bright windows, open living plan, wood burning stove and beautiful hardwood floors.

The kitchen has fantastic storage and is well equipped with electric range, fridge and eating nook.

Other amenities include washer/dryer, off street parking, attached garage and front and back yards.

Landlord provides basic garbage services. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewer, landscaping and all other utilities.

$1,795.00 per month, $2,200.00 fully refundable security deposit.

One year lease.

Proof of renters insurance required before move-in.

No smoking. Pets under 10lbs. welcome (exceptions possible with landlord review). Maximum of 2 pets. Additional security deposit of $350 per pet. Pet rent of $35 per pet.

Total move-in cost is the sum of prorated rent and 1/2 of the security deposit. Remaining 1/2 of the security deposit is due 60 days after move-in. We do not collect a last month's rent in advance.

Please drive by and then call 503-321-5140 ext 1

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3426960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16554 SE Gordon Court have any available units?
16554 SE Gordon Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16554 SE Gordon Court have?
Some of 16554 SE Gordon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16554 SE Gordon Court currently offering any rent specials?
16554 SE Gordon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16554 SE Gordon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16554 SE Gordon Court is pet friendly.
Does 16554 SE Gordon Court offer parking?
Yes, 16554 SE Gordon Court does offer parking.
Does 16554 SE Gordon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16554 SE Gordon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16554 SE Gordon Court have a pool?
No, 16554 SE Gordon Court does not have a pool.
Does 16554 SE Gordon Court have accessible units?
No, 16554 SE Gordon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16554 SE Gordon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16554 SE Gordon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16554 SE Gordon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16554 SE Gordon Court has units with air conditioning.
