Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

370 E Gloucester St.

370 East Gloucester Street · No Longer Available
Location

370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR 97027
Gladstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone.
It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light. One level. The yard is very private, fenced, with a large covered patio and mature trees. Gardening area. Washer and dryer are provided.
A Great bonus to this property are the Solar Panels on the roof that provide a welcome relief to those utility bills. Ready for move in. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. Call 503 850-4508 for a showing.

(RLNE4094687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 E Gloucester St. have any available units?
370 E Gloucester St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, OR.
How much is rent in Gladstone, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gladstone Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 E Gloucester St. have?
Some of 370 E Gloucester St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 E Gloucester St. currently offering any rent specials?
370 E Gloucester St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 E Gloucester St. pet-friendly?
No, 370 E Gloucester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gladstone.
Does 370 E Gloucester St. offer parking?
Yes, 370 E Gloucester St. does offer parking.
Does 370 E Gloucester St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 E Gloucester St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 E Gloucester St. have a pool?
No, 370 E Gloucester St. does not have a pool.
Does 370 E Gloucester St. have accessible units?
No, 370 E Gloucester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 370 E Gloucester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 E Gloucester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
