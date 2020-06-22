370 E Gloucester St.

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone.

It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light. One level. The yard is very private, fenced, with a large covered patio and mature trees. Gardening area. Washer and dryer are provided.

A Great bonus to this property are the Solar Panels on the roof that provide a welcome relief to those utility bills. Ready for move in. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. Call 503 850-4508 for a showing.



