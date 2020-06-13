All apartments in Gates
159 Dogwood Dr

Location

159 Dogwood Dr, Gates, OR 97346

3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Manufactured home on the Santiam River built in 2009 w/ approx 1188 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, vaulted ceilings, interior W/D hookups, a single attached carport, and is on a high river bank that is fenced in with a 2 rock water feature in a nicely landscaped yard. Range and fridge provided as well as washer/dryer. Property is on septic. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. 1 small dog considered with additional deposit. No smoking on the property. 1 year lease required and renter's liability insurance required. This is a find tenant only property and will be managed by the property owner directly.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5743254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Dogwood Dr have any available units?
159 Dogwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gates, OR.
What amenities does 159 Dogwood Dr have?
Some of 159 Dogwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Dogwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
159 Dogwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Dogwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Dogwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 159 Dogwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 159 Dogwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 159 Dogwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Dogwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Dogwood Dr have a pool?
No, 159 Dogwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 159 Dogwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 159 Dogwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Dogwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Dogwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Dogwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Dogwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
