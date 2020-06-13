159 Dogwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Manufactured home on the Santiam River built in 2009 w/ approx 1188 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, vaulted ceilings, interior W/D hookups, a single attached carport, and is on a high river bank that is fenced in with a 2 rock water feature in a nicely landscaped yard. Range and fridge provided as well as washer/dryer. Property is on septic. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. 1 small dog considered with additional deposit. No smoking on the property. 1 year lease required and renter's liability insurance required. This is a find tenant only property and will be managed by the property owner directly.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5743254)