/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Clark District
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
5 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Location, quality and lifestyle in dynamic Hillsboro! - "Professionally managed by Milestone Property Management" - An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider".
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
530 SE 12th Avenue
530 Southeast 12th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1318 sqft
530 SE 12th Avenue Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Hillsboro with RV Parking; 5 min to The Max - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms home in Hillsboro 5 minutes to The Max and near Jackson Bottom Wetlands.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hillsboro
1045 SE Fir Grove Loop
1045 Southeast Fir Grove Loop, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Large Yard - Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Completely Renovated with New Wood Style Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, and Kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
2021 NE Barberry Dr
2021 Northeast Barberry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
2021 NE Barberry - Property Id: 313048 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313048 Property Id 313048 (RLNE5904789)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10598 NW 320th Ave
10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1503 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206
101 Northeast Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
146 NE Edison Unit A
146 NE Edison St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
542 sqft
146 NE Edison Unit A Available 07/13/20 Secret Garden in the heart of Hillsboro - Come home to this gardener's paradise. 1 bedroom 1 bath house with laminate flooring and 1 car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hillsboro
1063 SE Wenlock Avenue
1063 Southeast Wenlock Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1775 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BDR + DEN ARBOR HOME NEAR INTEL! - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA