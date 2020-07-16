All apartments in Forest Grove
2122 Rhodora St.

2122 Rhodora Street · (503) 543-8985
Location

2122 Rhodora Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Super cute 3 Bedroom 1 bath Duplex in Forest Grove Oregon. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. Fenced area and laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups. 1 year lease, $1,695 per month, includes yard maintenance. $1,895 security deposit. Tenant pays water/sewer, electric, and garbage. No pets. No smoking. Renter's Insurance Required. With each application, we require a copy of your identification, proof of income (last two paystubs) and a $40 application fee per applicant 18 and older. Call 503-543-8985 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Rhodora St. have any available units?
2122 Rhodora St. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2122 Rhodora St. currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Rhodora St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Rhodora St. pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Rhodora St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Grove.
Does 2122 Rhodora St. offer parking?
No, 2122 Rhodora St. does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Rhodora St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Rhodora St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Rhodora St. have a pool?
No, 2122 Rhodora St. does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Rhodora St. have accessible units?
No, 2122 Rhodora St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Rhodora St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Rhodora St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Rhodora St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 Rhodora St. does not have units with air conditioning.
