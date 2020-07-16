2122 Rhodora St.

Amenities

Super cute 3 Bedroom 1 bath Duplex in Forest Grove Oregon. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. Fenced area and laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups. 1 year lease, $1,695 per month, includes yard maintenance. $1,895 security deposit. Tenant pays water/sewer, electric, and garbage. No pets. No smoking. Renter's Insurance Required. With each application, we require a copy of your identification, proof of income (last two paystubs) and a $40 application fee per applicant 18 and older. Call 503-543-8985 to schedule a showing.