Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

21806 NE Larkspur Lane

21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane · (503) 964-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane, Fairview, OR 97024
Sandy Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21806 NE Larkspur Lane · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1901 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath In The Gated Community of Fairview Terrace - ***PENDING APPLICATION***

***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT***
***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis***

We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices. While in the home, please be mindful of the health and safety of yourself and others. We are attempting to do our best to wipe down door knobs and keep our homes as clean and sanitary as possible.

Self Guided Tours: https://rently.com/properties/1245421?source=marketing

For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.

Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.
https://rently.com/properties/1245421?source=marketing

Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions

ABOUT US:
Here at V2 Properties we focus on customer service and making your life as our future tenant as simple as possible. We have found several ways to do that including online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency services number. We are certainly a technology focused company and we encourage our tenants to utilize these services to make your day simpler!

FINE PRINT
1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required
Utilities Included: None, Water & Sewer Billed by Landlord
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave
Laundry: W/D Hookups in Home
Parking: 2 Car Garage, 2 Car Driveway
Heating: Forced Gas
Cooling: Central Air
Filter Program: $10 per Month for Quarterly Shipments of HVAC Filters
Water Heating: Gas
Accepting 1 Pet under 30lbs
$25 per pet per month plus $500 increased security deposit
No Cats
Yes Dogs
Pet Policies & Breed Restrictions @ http://www.v2properties.com/pet-policy/
Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/
Please respect the privacy of current tenants
NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5579010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

