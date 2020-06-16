21806 NE Larkspur Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath In The Gated Community of Fairview Terrace - ***PENDING APPLICATION***



***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT***

***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis***



We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices. While in the home, please be mindful of the health and safety of yourself and others. We are attempting to do our best to wipe down door knobs and keep our homes as clean and sanitary as possible.



Self Guided Tours: https://rently.com/properties/1245421?source=marketing



For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.



Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.

https://rently.com/properties/1245421?source=marketing



Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions



ABOUT US:

Here at V2 Properties we focus on customer service and making your life as our future tenant as simple as possible. We have found several ways to do that including online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency services number. We are certainly a technology focused company and we encourage our tenants to utilize these services to make your day simpler!



FINE PRINT

1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required

Utilities Included: None, Water & Sewer Billed by Landlord

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave

Laundry: W/D Hookups in Home

Parking: 2 Car Garage, 2 Car Driveway

Heating: Forced Gas

Cooling: Central Air

Filter Program: $10 per Month for Quarterly Shipments of HVAC Filters

Water Heating: Gas

Accepting 1 Pet under 30lbs

$25 per pet per month plus $500 increased security deposit

No Cats

Yes Dogs

Pet Policies & Breed Restrictions @ http://www.v2properties.com/pet-policy/

Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/

Please respect the privacy of current tenants

NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5579010)