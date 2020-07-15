All apartments in Douglas County
827 Old Garden Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

827 Old Garden Valley

827 Old Garden Valley Road · (541) 677-0299
Location

827 Old Garden Valley Road, Douglas County, OR 97471

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 827 Old Garden Valley · Avail. Aug 13

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2406 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
827 Old Garden Valley Available 08/13/20 Top of the World Executive Home Garden Valley - Don't miss this wonderful home on five mostly wooded acres with stunning views to be enjoyed from the large deck or the expansive windows. There are granite kitchen counter tops, new stainless appliances and laundry.
Some of the features include:

THE HOME IS OCCUPIED AND IS NOT A DRIVE-BY. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

3 bedrooms
2.5 bath, master includes a walk-in shower
Approximately 2400 SF
Natural gas Range - stainless
Refrigerator - double door stainless
Dishwasher - stainless
Microwave - yes
Double Garage
Heat pump w/AC
Utilities: Tenant pays all
Sewage - septic
Water - Umpqua Basin Water
Lease - 11 month
Renters Insurance - Required
Pets - No
Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer
Small gas heater downstairs - no
Flooring: Real wood, carpet & tile

Applicants must have good credit - no judgments, liens, collections or past due accounts.

All utilities are paid by the tenant, pets are not allowed, and a 11 month lease and renters insurance is required.
There is no smoking on the property and good credit is required to qualify.

May view by appointment only.

Applications are available on our website or you may pick up one at our office. Please read the attached criteria sheet which explains the information we need from you and the criteria we use for approval. Application fees are per adult and are collected only when you are at the top of the list and the unit is ready.

All available rentals may not be shown here. Please stop by our office for the most current list.

Raintree Management, Inc.
1299 NW Ellan, Suite 2
Roseburg, OR 97470
541-677-0299

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Old Garden Valley have any available units?
827 Old Garden Valley has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 827 Old Garden Valley have?
Some of 827 Old Garden Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Old Garden Valley currently offering any rent specials?
827 Old Garden Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Old Garden Valley pet-friendly?
No, 827 Old Garden Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 827 Old Garden Valley offer parking?
Yes, 827 Old Garden Valley offers parking.
Does 827 Old Garden Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 Old Garden Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Old Garden Valley have a pool?
No, 827 Old Garden Valley does not have a pool.
Does 827 Old Garden Valley have accessible units?
No, 827 Old Garden Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Old Garden Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Old Garden Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Old Garden Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 827 Old Garden Valley has units with air conditioning.
