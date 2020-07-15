Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

827 Old Garden Valley Available 08/13/20 Top of the World Executive Home Garden Valley - Don't miss this wonderful home on five mostly wooded acres with stunning views to be enjoyed from the large deck or the expansive windows. There are granite kitchen counter tops, new stainless appliances and laundry.

THE HOME IS OCCUPIED AND IS NOT A DRIVE-BY. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT.



3 bedrooms

2.5 bath, master includes a walk-in shower

Approximately 2400 SF

Natural gas Range - stainless

Refrigerator - double door stainless

Dishwasher - stainless

Microwave - yes

Double Garage

Heat pump w/AC

Utilities: Tenant pays all

Sewage - septic

Water - Umpqua Basin Water

Lease - 11 month

Renters Insurance - Required

Pets - No

Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer

Small gas heater downstairs - no

Flooring: Real wood, carpet & tile



Applicants must have good credit - no judgments, liens, collections or past due accounts.



All utilities are paid by the tenant, pets are not allowed, and a 11 month lease and renters insurance is required.

There is no smoking on the property and good credit is required to qualify.



May view by appointment only.



Applications are available on our website or you may pick up one at our office. Please read the attached criteria sheet which explains the information we need from you and the criteria we use for approval. Application fees are per adult and are collected only when you are at the top of the list and the unit is ready.



All available rentals may not be shown here. Please stop by our office for the most current list.



Raintree Management, Inc.

1299 NW Ellan, Suite 2

Roseburg, OR 97470

541-677-0299



